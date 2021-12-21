Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $346,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.86. 604,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,379,432. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.