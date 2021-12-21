Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New $408,000 Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.30. The stock had a trading volume of 34,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,490. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

