Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 198 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.54. 143,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,362,768. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.30. The company has a market capitalization of $215.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist cut their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

