Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,482 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 4.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $52,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,665. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.55.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

