Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO) & AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Critical Survey

Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Contango Ore alerts:

This table compares Contango Ore and AngloGold Ashanti’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contango Ore N/A N/A N/A ($2.23) -11.70 AngloGold Ashanti $4.43 billion 1.90 $953.00 million N/A N/A

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Contango Ore.

Volatility and Risk

Contango Ore has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.4% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Contango Ore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Contango Ore and AngloGold Ashanti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Contango Ore 0 0 0 1 4.00 AngloGold Ashanti 0 6 2 0 2.25

AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.98%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than Contango Ore.

Profitability

This table compares Contango Ore and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contango Ore N/A N/A N/A AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company also holds interest in the Shamrock property that consists of 368 mining claims covering an area of approximately 52,920 acres located in the Richardson Mining District, central Alaska. As of June 30, 2020, the company, through a joint venture had leased or controlled approximately 860,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska. Contango Ore, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.