Contrasting Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Camden Property Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 5 14 0 2.74 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $160.19, suggesting a potential downside of 6.82%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $32.83, suggesting a potential upside of 6.43%. Given Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blackstone Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Dividends

Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Camden Property Trust pays out 279.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 96.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.04 billion 16.83 $123.91 million $1.19 144.47 Blackstone Mortgage Trust $432.18 million 11.95 $137.67 million $2.56 12.05

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Camden Property Trust. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 10.93% 3.26% 1.63% Blackstone Mortgage Trust 54.64% 8.13% 1.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats Camden Property Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio. The company was founded by Samuel Zell, John R. Klopp, and Craig M. Hatkoff in July 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.