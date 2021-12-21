Contrasting XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) & Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP)

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) and Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get XL Fleet alerts:

This table compares XL Fleet and Worksport’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XL Fleet $20.34 million 25.43 -$60.61 million $0.23 16.13 Worksport $350,000.00 120.51 -$1.19 million ($0.43) -5.81

Worksport has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XL Fleet. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XL Fleet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares XL Fleet and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XL Fleet 208.03% -12.77% -10.48% Worksport -1,058.05% -29.90% -26.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Worksport shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for XL Fleet and Worksport, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XL Fleet 0 2 0 0 2.00 Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00

XL Fleet presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.59%. Worksport has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 220.00%. Given Worksport’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Worksport is more favorable than XL Fleet.

Risk and Volatility

XL Fleet has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.