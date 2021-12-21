Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Shares Gap Up to $6.79

Shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $7.44. Convey Holding Parent shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.19.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. Research analysts forecast that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNVY. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

