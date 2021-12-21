Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Down 2.7%

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.24. Approximately 51,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,271,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $487,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

