Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $72.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

