Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives C$8.03 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CJR.B. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.40 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE CJR.B traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.48. 1,423,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of C$933.48 million and a PE ratio of 5.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.73. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$4.09 and a 1-year high of C$6.54.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

