Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.9% of Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after buying an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after buying an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $8.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $539.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,946. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.16. The company has a market capitalization of $239.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $566.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

