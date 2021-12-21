Costco Wholesale Co. Stock Climbs 0% Following November Same Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same-store sales climbed 14.1% during the month of November. Costco Wholesale’s stock rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $548.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $243.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $566.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $514.25 and a 200-day moving average of $459.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.