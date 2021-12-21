Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.18. Crane reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

CR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $430,007,000 after acquiring an additional 99,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 36.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,128,000 after acquiring an additional 280,241 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Crane by 17.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,789,000 after acquiring an additional 235,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crane by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,272,000 after acquiring an additional 115,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

CR traded up $3.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,514. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. Crane has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $108.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day moving average of $96.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.