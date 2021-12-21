Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $36.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $228,327.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $23,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,846. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 294,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 608,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

