Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRNX. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of CRNX stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $26.18. 466,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,134. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $28.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 12,600 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $352,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $23,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,217,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

