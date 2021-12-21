Critical Contrast: Vistra (NYSE:VST) versus Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW)

Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) and Vistra (NYSE:VST) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Principal Solar and Vistra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Vistra 0 0 8 0 3.00

Vistra has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.80%. Given Vistra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vistra is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Principal Solar and Vistra’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vistra $11.44 billion 0.89 $636.00 million ($4.18) -5.05

Vistra has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Risk and Volatility

Principal Solar has a beta of 7.36, meaning that its share price is 636% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistra has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Solar and Vistra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A Vistra -17.98% -30.01% -7.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Vistra shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Vistra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Principal Solar beats Vistra on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Principal Solar Company Profile

Principal Solar, Inc. engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engages in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management. The West segment represents Vistra’s electricity generation operations in CAISO. The Sunset segment consists of generation plants with announced retirement plans. The Asset Closure segment is engaged in the decommissioning and reclamation of retired plants and mines. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

