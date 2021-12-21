Critical Survey: NextSource Materials (NSRCF) and Its Rivals

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS: NSRCF) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NextSource Materials to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get NextSource Materials alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NextSource Materials and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextSource Materials Competitors 801 3534 3817 110 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 60.43%. Given NextSource Materials’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextSource Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -111.47% NextSource Materials Competitors -55.97% -6.17% 0.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextSource Materials and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A -$41.96 million -3.69 NextSource Materials Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 15.61

NextSource Materials’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials. NextSource Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials’ rivals have a beta of 1.46, suggesting that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextSource Materials rivals beat NextSource Materials on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.