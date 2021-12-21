Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

