Crust Network (CRU) Price Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $29.93 million and $3.64 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for about $9.77 or 0.00019983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

