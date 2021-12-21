CSFB Lowers Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$9.75

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target trimmed by CSFB from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.20.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$8.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.48. The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.63. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$16.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.23%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

