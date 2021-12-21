CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CSX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CSX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.70. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $37.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.98.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

