CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) versus Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Critical Contrast

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CubeSmart and Rayonier, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 1 5 2 0 2.13 Rayonier 0 2 0 0 2.00

CubeSmart currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.77%. Rayonier has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.81%. Given Rayonier’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rayonier is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CubeSmart and Rayonier’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $679.18 million 18.01 $165.62 million $1.10 50.82 Rayonier $859.20 million 6.29 $37.08 million $1.09 35.06

CubeSmart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rayonier. Rayonier is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. CubeSmart pays out 123.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rayonier pays out 99.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CubeSmart has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Rayonier is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Rayonier shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Rayonier shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and Rayonier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 28.28% 11.73% 4.62% Rayonier 14.63% 5.45% 2.72%

Summary

CubeSmart beats Rayonier on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography. The Real Estate segment reflects all U.S. land sales, which are reported in the following sales categories: Improved Development, Unimproved Development, Rural, Non-Strategic and Timberlands, and Large Dispositions. The Timber Funds segment represents operations of the three private equity timber funds included in the Pope Resources transaction. The Trading segment reflects the log trading activities that support New Zealand operations. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Wild light, FL.

