Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,391,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 381.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 176,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 560,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,037,000 after buying an additional 36,983 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 151,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 29,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,695,953. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

