Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $906,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO traded down $8.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $636.20. The stock had a trading volume of 47,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,814. The firm has a market cap of $261.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $556.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $646.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Summit Redstone cut Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

