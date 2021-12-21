Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 225 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,120 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.77. 10,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,405. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $242.99. The company has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.32.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.