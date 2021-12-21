Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 56,644 Shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,644 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in S&W Seed were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SANW traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 41,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&W Seed has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $108.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

SANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

