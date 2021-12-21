Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases 775 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 8.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $7,814,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 2.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 8.0% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 289,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,710,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Novartis by 4.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,588. The company has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

