Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 1.1% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,289,000 after buying an additional 39,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NVO traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.94. 11,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,242. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.38. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $117.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $247.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

