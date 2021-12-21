Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Square in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Square in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Square in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.47. 124,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,073,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.95, a PEG ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.39. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.06.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.66.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

