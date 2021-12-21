Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,532 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $2,265,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 16.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 76.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 53,496 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $132,068,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 31,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,813,466. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

