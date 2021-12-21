Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 375 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $919,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,375,000 after acquiring an additional 139,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $168.76. The company had a trading volume of 37,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.39 and its 200-day moving average is $156.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

