Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 393.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $440.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,931. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $441.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.78. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

