CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $100.76. The company had a trading volume of 30,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,980. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $102.22. The stock has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.