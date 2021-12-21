DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $400.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $404.89.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $338.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.58. Deere & Company has a one year low of $262.85 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,906,241,000 after acquiring an additional 132,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,583,000 after acquiring an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,630,000 after acquiring an additional 195,535 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after purchasing an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

