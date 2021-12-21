DAGCO Inc. Buys 126 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $94.31 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.