DAGCO Inc. Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

DAGCO Inc. reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upped their price target on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.30.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.99. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

