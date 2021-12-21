DAGCO Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DAGCO Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 220.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $549.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $261.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $642.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $621.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

