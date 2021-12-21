DAGCO Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DAGCO Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Amgen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Amgen by 11.3% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Amgen by 0.9% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 96,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $219.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.17. The company has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

