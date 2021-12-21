Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Trading Down 0.3%

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.43 and last traded at $22.21. Approximately 356,637 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 141,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

