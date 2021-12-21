Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 271 Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 271 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,190,738 shares of company stock valued at $397,702,615 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

