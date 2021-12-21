Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up 1.7% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,917,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $263,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $153.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.94. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.