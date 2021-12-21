Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,395.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at $190,000.

INDA stock opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25.

