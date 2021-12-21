Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Sells 773 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 330,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $51.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

