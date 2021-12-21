Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth $116,000.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $384.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.04. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

