Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $172.50 to $156.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.96.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $138.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.10. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $981,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.