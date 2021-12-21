Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Datto’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. Datto reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Datto in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. Datto has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.55, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $438,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $542,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,215 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSP. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,563,000. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,784,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Datto by 21.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after buying an additional 300,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Datto by 667.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 262,501 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Datto by 11.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after buying an additional 227,456 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

