De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $173.50

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.50 ($2.29) and traded as low as GBX 143.40 ($1.89). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.92), with a volume of 260,608 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 159.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 173.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81. The firm has a market cap of £282.96 million and a PE ratio of 19.59.

About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

