Decklar Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Decklar Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of Decklar Resources stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Decklar Resources has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72.

Decklar Resources Company Profile

Decklar Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Holt Property-Canada and Oza Oil Field-Nigeria. The company was founded on November 17, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

