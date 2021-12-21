Deeper Network Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0961 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $99.59 million and $5.28 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00051365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.42 or 0.08167613 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,725.11 or 1.00081855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00072067 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047220 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

